Saskatoon weather outlook: warm weekend before a surge of arctic air

A warm weekend is in store before Saskatchewan dives into the deep freeze.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

-21 is what it felt like with wind chill early Friday morning with light snow lingering through the morning hours, helping hold temperatures in the minus teens right into the noon hour.

A little bit of light snow falling in Saskatoon on this Friday morning https://t.co/lqi1LOSDig #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/cdIdisrZYL — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 11, 2019

Outside of North Battleford today, needed to share @PQuinlanGlobal pic.twitter.com/VRhmhXmK3J — lauriel (@beautix2) January 11, 2019

Light snow eases during the afternoon as some sunny breaks slide in and the mercury climbs up to around -11 C for a daytime high.

Friday night

Breezy southeasterly winds kick in during the evening hours and hold conditions in the minus teens as clouds clear out of the area.

Saturday

-23 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill to start the second weekend of 2019, but warm air pushing in during the day will help push the mercury up to around -4 C for an afternoon high.

Mostly sunny skies will dominate the day on Saturday as an upper ridge of high pressure takes hold across the region with breezy winds possible at times in the morning.

Sunday

That ridge will keep central Saskatchewan in the mild air on Sunday as well with a daytime high once again expected to make it into the -4 C range for the second day in a row.

After a sunny start to the day, some clouds could creep toward the area during the afternoon with a chance of some light snow Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Work week outlook

Clouds continue to funnel back in across the region for the second full week of 2019 with daytime highs dropping from mid-minus single digits on Monday into minus double digits with a chance of snow by mid-week.

A surge of arctic air is on the way to end the work week with temperatures plunging toward the -30s and wind chills likely diving into extreme cold warning criteria of the -40 to -50 range by Friday.

Brandi Mae took the Jan. 11 Your Saskatchewan photo at Turtle Lake:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.