Saudi teen fleeing from family heading to Canada to seek refuge: Thai official

An 18-year-old Saudi teenager who said she is fleeing abuse from her family has been granted asylum in Canada, according to a Thai official.

Reuters reported that the Thai immigration chief said Rahaf al-Qunun will leave from Thailand for Canada Friday evening on board a Korean Air flight. The Australian also reported the teenager appears to be headed to Canada after the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) withdrew its referral to Austalia to take her as a refugee.

READ MORE: Canada played ‘critical’ role in urging Thailand to protect Saudi woman: Human Rights Watch

“Canada has granted her asylum,” the Thai official told Reuters. “She’ll leave tonight at 11.15 p.m.” (That means she will leave around 11:15 p.m. ET time).

Global News reached out to the UNHCR Canada for a comment, but a spokesperson said due to “protection reasons” the agency cannot talk about her case.

The Office of Canadian Foreign Minister also said it could not confirm Qunun has been granted asylum in Canada.

Qunun arrived in Thailand on Saturday and was initially denied entry. She soon started posting messages on Twitter after barricading herself in a room in Bangkok’s airport hotel saying she had “escaped Kuwait” and her life would be in danger if forced to return to Saudi Arabia.

WATCH: UNHCR official visits Thai hotel where Saudi teen barricaded herself

After grabbing worldwide attention with her social media posts, authorities eventually allowed her to enter the country. On Wednesday the United Nations ruled that she is, in fact, a legitimate refugee and recommended that she be resettled in Australia.

However, according to reports, the UN withdrew its referral to Australia to take her as a refugee.

She is now en route to Canada, according to the Thai immigration chief.

Qunun had previously expressed wanting to come to Canada on her Twitter account, which was deleted on Friday after getting death threats, Reuters reported.

READ MORE: Saudi teen seeking asylum deletes Twitter account after death threats, friend says

The 18-year-old has said she was fleeing from her family out of fear they would kill her for renouncing Islam, something that is punishable by death in Saudi Arabia.

She also said her family abused her physically and psychologically, at one point locking her in her room for six months after she cut her hair and rebelled against wearing the hijab.

According to Human Rights Watch, Canada helped persuade the Thai government to let Qunun seek asylum.

— With files from Reuters