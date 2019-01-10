Police in Vegas seek Cristiano Ronaldo’s DNA in sexual assault investigation, lawyer says

Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyer says U.S. investigators are seeking DNA from Cristiano Ronaldo in their investigation of a Nevada woman’s allegation that the international soccer star raped her in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse in 2009.

Attorney Peter S. Christiansen in Las Vegas provided no additional detail on Thursday. He did not immediately confirm a Wall Street Journal report citing an unnamed source saying that a warrant was sent to Italy to compel Ronaldo to submit a DNA sample.

Las Vegas police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer declined comment about the police investigation.

It was closed in 2009 but reopened days before the woman filed a civil lawsuit in Nevada in September claiming that Ronaldo raped her.

Ronaldo, through his lawyers, has denied the rape allegation.