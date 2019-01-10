OPP request assistance in identifying Aberfoyle gas station robbery culprits

Wellington County OPP need help identifying two suspects who robbed an Aberfoyle gas station in December.

The incident happened on the morning of Dec. 18 on Brock Road South near McLean Road.

Police said two suspects walked into the gas station, pointed a handgun at the attendant and fled with tobacco products.

They were last seen driving south on Brock Road in a silver four-door sedan with silver hubcaps.

Police said the suspects may have been heading for Highway 401.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.