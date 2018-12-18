Crime
December 18, 2018

OPP searching for 2 suspects in reported armed robbery at Aberfoyle gas station

Wellington County OPP's Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Wellington County OPP are looking for two suspects following a reported armed robbery at an Aberfoyle gas station on Tuesday.

Police said it happened on Brock Road South near McLean Road at around 1 a.m.

Police said two men walked into the gas station, pointed a handgun at the attendant and then fled in a vehicle.

The two made off with cash and cigarettes, police said, but didn’t say how much was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8377.

