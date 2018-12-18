OPP searching for 2 suspects in reported armed robbery at Aberfoyle gas station

Wellington County OPP are looking for two suspects following a reported armed robbery at an Aberfoyle gas station on Tuesday.
Police said it happened on Brock Road South near McLean Road at around 1 a.m.
Police said two men walked into the gas station, pointed a handgun at the attendant and then fled in a vehicle.
The two made off with cash and cigarettes, police said, but didn’t say how much was taken.
Wellington County OPP’s Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8377.
