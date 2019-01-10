Cops seize cocaine after raid on Pembina Highway business

The Winnipeg police Street Crime Unit made a raid at a hospitality business on Pembina Highway Wednesday, eventually leading to the discovery of tens of thousands of dollars in cocaine.

Officers followed a man who left the building, and after picking up a second man, the suspect’s vehicle sped off, driving over a boulevard and into oncoming traffic.

The passenger and driver both bailed out of the vehicle on Hudson Avenue and took off on foot. The driver was arrested and found to be in possession of $950 cash.

The passenger was picked up later that evening inside a Jeep on Clarence Avenue. He was found with a cell phone and approximately $830.

A police search of a vehicle that had been operated by one of the accused the day before turned up around 1 kg of cocaine, with a street value of $60,000.

A search of one of the rooms in the business also led to the discovery of six crack rocks with a street value of $120.

Mulata Ibrahim, 33, faces charges of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime, flight while pursued by a peace officer, failing to comply with conditions, and driving while suspended.

Joseph Sunday Frangi, 26, is charged with resisting a peace officer and possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime.

