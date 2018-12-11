Winnipeg taxi passenger arrested for concealed gun, cocaine
A taxi passenger was arrested early Tuesday morning when nearby police spotted a partially-concealed firearm and stopped the cab.
The incident, in the 400 block of Maryland Street, resulted in the discovery of a loaded and improvised .22 calibre firearm.
Police say a further search of the man turned up around $1,280 in cocaine and two rounds of .22 calibre ammunition.
Brock Bentley Mann, 18, has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, possessing a loaded prohibited firearm, possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, transporting a restricted weapon contrary to regulations, and five counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.
He was detained in custody.
