January 10, 2019 12:26 pm

Cooking dispute, late delivery driver ‘miss the mark’ for 911 calls: Sask. RCMP

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

One 911 caller to Saskatchewan RCMP in 2018 thought they had endangered salamanders in their yard.

Saskatchewan RCMP are reminding people 911 is for emergencies only after releasing their top 10 calls from 2018 that “missed the mark.”

At the top of the list? A caller who thought two salamanders located in their yard might be endangered.

Other calls included a complaint of a fast food delivery taking too long, and a dispute over how long to cook perogies.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that 911 is for emergencies,” RCMP said in a Facebook post.

“In non-emergency situations, the public can call their local RCMP detachment or local police service. Happy 2019!”

In previous years, police have cited callers for using 911 because they needed a cab, were looking for the phone number for SaskEnergy, or the furnace would not stop running.

Here is the Top 10 list for 2018 as posted by the Saskatchewan RCMP:

  1. Endangered species – Caller called 911 as they located two salamanders in their yard and thought they might be endangered.
  2. Everything is OK – Someone called 911 to make sure they didn’t do anything wrong and to wish the RCMP officers a Merry Christmas.
  3. What’s the delay – Caller called 911 as their fast food delivery order was taking longer than they thought it should.
  4. The chase is on – A concerned caller reported a donkey chasing some horses around in the field.
  5. Master chef – A dispute over how to cook perogies ended up with our caller calling RCMP for assistance.
  6. Mysterious caller – A caller was uncertain as to how a 911 call had been placed from his home. After some discussion, it was determined that it must have been his cat that did.
  7. Who let the dogs out – A call was received requesting RCMP attend a house as the dogs needed to go outside and the door was stuck.
  8. No turkey for you – Our 911 caller reported that her Thanksgiving turkey was stolen from her house.
  9. Unwanted master chef – This upset 911 caller was asking for RCMP assistance as their guest was cooking ribs in the oven.
  10. Park between the lines – Someone called 911 to report that a vehicle was parked taking up two handicap parking spaces.

