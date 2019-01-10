Singalong version of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ coming to theatres in Canada

Twentieth Century Fox revealed on Wednesday that a singalong version of the Golden Globe-winning Bohemian Rhapsody will be screening in select theatres this Friday (Jan. 11), for one night only.

The smash-hit Queen biopic will play at more than 750 cinemas across Canada and the U.S. over the weekend. The screenings will allow the audience to sing-along with some of their favourite Queen songs while enjoying the movie.

Lyrics will appear on-screen making it almost like a gigantic karaoke party. The best part? No one can get kicked out for channelling their inner Freddie Mercury.

All songs from the film’s score will play throughout the film, so from Radio Ga Ga to We Will Rock You or Hammer to Fall to Bohemian Rhapsody itself, it will truly be an event not to be missed.

READ MORE: Queen announces North American ‘Rhapsody’ tour with Adam Lambert

Chris Aronson, president of Fox, issued an official statement on Wednesday morning.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to see this outstanding Golden Globe-winning film, featuring Rami Malek’s amazing Golden Globe-winning performance in theatres all over the U.S. and Canada in both its original form and in a never-before-experienced singalong version,” he said.

The stage is set! Special Singalong screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody are in select theaters starting January 11! ✨ https://t.co/HjpXG07oPp pic.twitter.com/YCdJViUYYM — Bohemian Rhapsody (@BoRhapMovie) January 9, 2019

It’s time to break free at a #BohemianRhapsodySingAlong! Special Singalong screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody will be starting in select theaters from January 11! ✨ https://t.co/jsnEagkuh5 pic.twitter.com/PiCspwbe8t — Queen (@QueenWillRock) January 10, 2019

After two months of screenings, Bohemian Rhapsody continues to dominate the box office. It officially became the most popular and highest-grossing biopic to date, making more than US$735 million.

READ MORE: Guitarist Brian May of Queen releases ‘New Horizons,’ first single in 20 years

The news of a singalong version went viral almost immediately. Shortly after, many moviegoers were awaiting on an international announcement, holding high hopes to join in on the fun.

“The Bohemian Rhapsody singalong acting as if I don’t scream the words every time I go?” wrote one fan.

Ready to chant "Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango/Thunderbolt and lightning, very, very fright'ning me/

(Galileo) Galileo, (Galileo) Galileo, Galileo figaro magnifico"? #GoldenGlobes winner #BohemianRhapsody #singalong screenings in US/Canada start Friday. pic.twitter.com/1FOkMPildK — ruben nepales (@nepalesruben) January 10, 2019

I really don't need to see the SingAlong version of #BohemianRhapsody 'cause I sangalong with it anyway! I couldn't help it! @QueenWillRock — DaboGyrl™© (@DaboGyrl) January 10, 2019

Queen fan since 1975. I’m going to the Bohemian Rhapsody singalong movie tomorrow. Can’t wait! This will be my 3rd time seeing the movie, but this time I can sing along without fear of getting booted out! 🎵 — ER Davis (@notmoose13) January 10, 2019

the bohemian rhapsody singalong acting as if i dont scream the words every time i go?? — َ (@eiqhtie) January 10, 2019

I want my voice back so I can go see the singalong version of Bohemian Rhapsody in theaters on Saturday!!! I need this in my life so bad! pic.twitter.com/xi4jkxgeVx — Mac Pendragon (@PerpetuallyGray) January 10, 2019

I never appreciated how visionary, and prolific #FreddieMercury was.

I see why @BoRhapMovie has been so successful#Singalong during screenings.#Family. 🎼 — Clark Dumont,MS,APR (@clarkdumont1) January 10, 2019

The film was a project years in the making and fully endorsed by former Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor. The two attended the Golden Globes with Rami Malek, who won the Golden Globe award for best actor, thanks to his portrayal of the legendary Mercury.

The film also took home the Globe for best film drama, beating the likes of Black Panther, If Beale Street Could Talk, BlacKkKlansman and A Star is Born (2018).

Bohemian Rhapsody has seemingly become an instant classic among moviegoers and dedicated Queen fans alike.

READ MORE: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ officially the most-streamed song of the 20th century

Global News contacted Cineplex, and a company representative confirmed that it has no plans to screen the singalong version of Bohemian Rhapsody in any of its theatres. It’s unclear as of this writing which theatres in Canada will screen the singalong.

For screenings in your city/town, please check your local listings.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis