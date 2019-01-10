TTC’s hop-on, hop-off transfer drew 3.4M rides in first 4 months of operation

The Toronto Transit Commission says 3.4 million rides were taken using the hop-on, hop-off, two-hour transfer initiative since it was introduced late last summer.

TTC CEO Rick Leary said the number of taps for transfers increased eight per cent on subways, seven per cent on streetcars and five per cent on buses.

“We see that those stations and routes with many surrounding commercial establishments have really seen a larger increase of transfers,” Leary said during a news conference at Osgoode Station on Thursday morning.

“For example, Dundas and Queen stations have experienced more than 10 per cent increase in taps alone.”

The initiative, which started on Aug. 26, allows transit riders using their Presto card to board another TTC vehicle within a two-hour time frame without charge.

Mayor John Tory said the city allocated $11 million for the transfer program last year and expects the cost to rise to $20 million for 2019.

“I can confirm that based on all of the discussions that we’ve been having over time that there will be an amount included in the budget that will be presented to the TTC and to the city council very shortly,” Tory said.

“I think it will continue to be a good investment because it makes life more affordable and it makes life easier for people, and I think it’ll make people more likely to use the TTC.”