Winnipeg Blue Bombers cut loose veteran Chris Randle

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are parting ways with long time defensive back Chris Randle.

The Bombers announced on Wednesday they’ve released Randle after five seasons with the football club.

“Roster decisions like these are never easy to make,” General Manager Kyle Walters said in a media release.

“Some are harder than others, and this certainly was a tough one. Chris has been the definition of a consummate professional in every facet of his game, both on and off the field, since we acquired him. Our organization cannot thank him enough for everything he has given us, and we wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

Randle, 30, joined the Bombers through a trade in 2014 after playing two seasons for the Calgary Stampeders.

He appeared in a total of 75 regular season games for the Bombers where he accumulated 12 interceptions, two sacks, and three forced fumbles. He also made 217 defensive tackles.

With the departure of Randle, only one of the four players who started in the secondary in the Western Final are under contract for next season.

Halfback Marcus Sayles is signed for the 2019 season, but Kevin Fogg and Brandon Alexander are set to become free agents in February. The Bombers also have Anthony Gaitor under contract for next season.