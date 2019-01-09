Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign veteran snapper Rempel

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are continuing their signing frenzy by inking veteran long snapper Chad Rempel to a two-year contract.

Rempel, who signed with the Bombers before the 2015 season, will be returning to work with kicker Justin Medlock – another key player the Bombers re-signed this week.

“Chad brings an extreme wealth of special teams knowledge to the field, locker room and meeting rooms,” said Bombers general manager Kyle Walters.

“Most importantly, he is as good as anybody in our league at what he does and is a big piece of our kicking game.”

The upcoming season will be Rempel’s 15th in the CFL, continuing a long career that took him to Toronto, Hamilton, Saskatchewan, and an earlier stint with the Bombers at the beginning of his career in 2005.

He also spent the 2013 season with the Chicago Bears of the NFL.

