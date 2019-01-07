Blue Bombers re-sign star kicker Justin Medlock

Justin Medlock will be wearing blue and gold for two more seasons.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Monday morning that star kicker Medlock – named the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in each of his three seasons as a Bomber – has agreed to a two-year contract extension.

“As we headed into free agency, once again Justin was high on the list of players we needed to have back in our organization,” said Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters.

“Kickers like Justin just don’t come around often, and his dedication to his craft, work ethic, attention to detail and overall professionalism all add up to being a truly elite talent in our league at his position.

“We’re thrilled to have him back.”

Medlock was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2016, and has played in 128 career CFL games over an eight-year career.

Last season, he was the only kicker in the league with a perfect record on convert attempts, and connected on 89.4 per cent of his field goals.

Medlock was set to become a free agent in February.

