Propane leak in Grand Forks, B.C., causes temporary highway closure, evacuation of nearby buildings

Grand Forks RCMP say a propane leak at a gas station on Wednesday morning forced the temporary closure of Highway 3, along with the evacuation of nearby buildings.

The evacuation included Grand Forks Secondary School and Dr. D.A. Perley Elementary School.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy3 in #GrandForksBC at Boundary Dr due to a material spill. Assessment in progress, local detour available for passenger vehicles. No detour available for commercial vehicles. Next update at 12:30 PM. More info: https://t.co/wTeatcmIy0 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 9, 2019

The propane leak took place at the Canco gas station along Highway 3.

Police said the Grand Forks fire department was successful in stopping the leak and for one hour the area remained secure for the propane to dissipate.

The highway was reopened at 1:40 p.m., and people were allowed to return to the buildings and area.