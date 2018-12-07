Gas leak closes Route 90 between Logan Avenue, Notre Dame Avenue

A gas leak has closed a major Winnipeg artery.

Winnipeg police confirmed they are on the scene helping to direct traffic away from the area – Route 90 between King Edward and Logan avenues.

TRAFFIC ALERT: KING EDWARD @ PACIFIC.

Emergency crews have closed SB King Edward @ Logan and NB @ Notre Dame.

Use alternate routes.

No traffic is being permitted.

Manitoba Hydro said at about 12:30 p.m. that a contractor busted a natural gas pipe while doing work in teh area.

A contactor doing work in area accidently hit a ¾ inch gas line with a backhoe. At this time gas is blowing into atmosphere. Emergency services on scene.

Apparently there’s a massive natural gas leak in front of us. Wondering when we will be officially alerted. @wpgpolice https://t.co/vrXi8vliql — Lisa W (@MsBehavior) December 7, 2018