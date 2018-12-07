Gas leak closes Route 90 between Logan Avenue, Notre Dame Avenue
A gas leak has closed a major Winnipeg artery.
Winnipeg police confirmed they are on the scene helping to direct traffic away from the area – Route 90 between King Edward and Logan avenues.
Manitoba Hydro said at about 12:30 p.m. that a contractor busted a natural gas pipe while doing work in teh area.
Global News is on the way to the scene and has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.
