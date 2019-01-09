Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris Jr. says election expenses are on the way

Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris Jr. has yet to file his candidate campaign return, although he says the numbers are forthcoming.

Ontario’s Election Finances Act requires candidates to report their audited election statements within six months of the campaign.

The deadline for the former premier’s son to file his expenses was Dec. 7, although he says they are currently in the final stages of being prepared.

“Our filings are currently with the auditor and we’ll be submitting them as per instructions we’ve received from Elections Ontario,” Harris explained through email.

If he does not file, he will not be able to run in the next election, according to an Elections Ontario spokesperson.

“Any candidates that do not file will be ineligible to run as a candidate in any election, up to and including the next general election,” Lisa Camps said.

An MPP can also lose their seat if they fail to file, according to Camps.

“In accordance with the Election Finances Act, in a case where an elected MPP does not file their candidate return, Elections Ontario must notify the Speaker, who will then inform the Assembly. If the Assembly finds no mitigating reason for non-compliance, the member will be asked to vacate their seat,” she explained.

Harris is not alone in having not filed his expenses. Ten other MPPs have not filed their expenses at this time, according to the Elections Ontario website.

A total of 13 MPPS failed to file on time after the 2014 election.

The other four MPPs in Waterloo region have all filed their audited election statements.