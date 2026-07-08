Federal Liberals quash probe into B.C.’s condo buyout plan

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The federal government will not be investigating the decisions that led to the B.C. vacant condo buyout plan.

Some Conservative MPs recalled the Commons Ethics Committee and demanded the probe during a meeting on Tuesday, but were shut down.

The hope was to call on ministers, developers and others to find out more about the plan and how it came about, but the Liberals used their majority on the committee to shut it down.

“Canadians are intelligent and they will make their own minds up through the facts and that is exactly how it should be,” Fares Al Soud, Liberal MP for Mississauga-Centre, said at the meeting.

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“With that chair, I move to adjourn debate.”

4:11 BC vacant condo plan

Under the $1.4-billion plan, Build Canada Homes and BC Housing would purchase some 2,200 unsold condos outside the City of Vancouver and offer them under a rent-to-buy scheme.

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Critics call it a bailout for developers.

Andy Yan, with Simon Fraser University’s City Program, said he wished they knew what the idea and overall plan is because they have yet to see the overall policy framework.

The opposition in Ottawa says it will continue to push Mark Carney’s government for more clarity.

“If the Liberals have nothing to hide, then they should have nothing to fear by welcoming an investigation into where this idea came from and who stands to benefit from it the most,” Aaron Gunn, the Conservative MP for North Island-Powell River, said.