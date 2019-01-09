YouTuber Jake Paul walks through traffic, drives blindfolded in ‘Bird Box’ challenge

Days after Netflix sent out a safety warning about an online challenge connected to one of its shows, YouTuber Jake Paul walked blindfolded into traffic.

Die-hard fans are trying something called the “Bird Box challenge,” in which they — or their children — are blindfolded and try to do everyday things, despite not being able to see.

In Bird Box, main character Malorie (Sandra Bullock) is trying to get her two children to a sanctuary located at the end of a long river, and they must remain blindfolded at all times. Why? Because unidentified creatures are all around them, and if you see one, you’re driven to instant suicide or insanity.

Paul posted an 11-minute video to YouTube on Monday — which has since been removed — that started off with him trying to drive a car out of a driveway before hitting a row of garbage cans on his way out.

“I hate this challenge!” Paul yelled after hitting the garbage cans.

Since Paul failed at driving during the challenge, his friends called an Uber.

Paul and friend George Janko attempted the challenge together for 24 hours.

The pair were kicked out of a library, and they also walked blindfolded into oncoming traffic.

Cars were honking their horns as the two played in traffic with their friends watching, saying: “Bro, chill. Stop, bro.”

In the description of Paul’s video, he added a disclaimer:

“Please be warned (and we cannot possibly stress this enough); under no circumstances should any challenges, stunts or pranks be attempted by any of our viewers. All challenges, stunts and pranks are performed by trained professionals in a controlled environment with proper safety measures taken and are for entertainment purposes only! Again, do not try this at home!”

The video was demonetized and age-restricted after a piece was published by The Verge about Paul’s Bird Box challenge.

It’s unclear whether Paul removed the video himself or YouTube took it down for breaking the site’s community guidelines.

Netflix caught wind of the Bird Box challenge and issued a message to all users who were thinking of trying it, telling them to “not hurt themselves.”

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” Netflix tweeted on Jan. 2. “We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

Many people online criticized Paul for participating in the challenge following Netflix’s warning.

“This is irresponsible and endangering not only to him but to the others. Can you imagine if one of those drivers hit him? They would feel horrible and cause irreparable damage to their psyche,” one Twitter user wrote.

