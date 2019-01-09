Fire crews urge residents to avoid Wellington Crescent blaze

Fire crews are on scene at a house fire in the 800 block of Wellington Crescent.

The city said Wednesday morning that traffic is being rerouted, and that people are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with respiratory issues is encouraged to stay indoors to avoid the smoke.

The city told 680 CJOB that the ‘stay indoors’ advisory is due to the quantity of smoke.

