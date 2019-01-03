Fire
January 3, 2019 2:47 pm

Dryer malfunction blamed for Vincent Street house fire

By Online Journalist  Global News

A clothes dryer is to blame for a house fire, say WPFS investigators.

Global News / File
A A

A Wednesday night fire on Vincent Street originated in a clothes dryer, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic service.

The fire, at a side-by-side, was quickly put out. The people in the home were able to get out of the building before fire crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

READ MORE: These are the Top 5 causes of house fires: Winnipeg fire investigator

The house suffered smoke damage throughout, but only the dryer suffered fire damage.

WFPS investigators determined the fire was caused by a malfunctioning dryer drum.

WATCH: Winnipeg firefighters battle blaze on Pritchard Avenue

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
clothes dryer
Dryer Fire
Fire
House Fire
WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.