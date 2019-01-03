Dryer malfunction blamed for Vincent Street house fire
A Wednesday night fire on Vincent Street originated in a clothes dryer, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic service.
The fire, at a side-by-side, was quickly put out. The people in the home were able to get out of the building before fire crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.
The house suffered smoke damage throughout, but only the dryer suffered fire damage.
WFPS investigators determined the fire was caused by a malfunctioning dryer drum.
