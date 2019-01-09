Detained American won’t be used as ‘pawn’ in diplomatic game, Russia says

MOSCOW — The Kremlin on Wednesday rejected a British suggestion it might use a former U.S. Marine detained in Russia on espionage charges as a pawn in a diplomatic game and said it reserved the right to conduct counter-intelligence activities.

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who also holds a British passport, was detained by Russia’s Federal Security Service on Dec. 28. His family have said he is innocent and that he was in Moscow to attend a wedding.

Commenting on the case earlier this month, British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said individuals should not be used as pawns of diplomatic leverage.

Asked about Hunt’s remark, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters:

“In Russia we never use people as pawns in diplomatic games. In Russia we conduct counter-intelligence activity against those suspected of espionage. That is done regularly.”

Meanwhile, Whelan’s lawyer told the Wall Street Journal Wednesday that he could be detained in Russia for six months or more, citing previous cases.

Vladimir Zherebenkov told the newspaper that “big cases being investigated” by the Federal Security Service last an average of six months to a year.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said Wednesday that Whelan may receive visits from diplomats from the three other countries whose citizenship he holds.

While Whelan holds British, Irish and Canadian citizenship, Whelan’s twin brother David said Monday that “the U.S. Embassy has indicated it will continue to lead on consular efforts, since Paul entered Russia on a U.S. passport.”

— With files from Global News reporter Maham Abedi and The Associated Press