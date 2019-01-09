Road closures planned in Guelph for rail track maintenance

Several road closures are scheduled this week in Guelph for track maintenance by CN Rail.
Alma Street, Paisley Street, Suffolk Street and Speedvale Avenue will all be impacted from Jan. 9-12.
The city said road closures are required for crews to safely complete the maintenance work.
What follows is a list of scheduled road closures, weather permitting:
The city said a full road closure will be in place for each date between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., but local traffic will be permitted along a portion of the road.
Pedestrian and cyclists will be detoured around the sites as well.
All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible, the city said.
