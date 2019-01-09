Manitoba Ombudsman recommends 19 changes to Winnipeg’s Handi-Transit

A report by the Manitoba Ombudsman on Winnipeg Handi-Transit, now known as Transit-Plus, recommends the city expand eligibility for the service, create an extensive user guide, and change how it deals with “no show” charges.

The recommendations are among 19 that are outlined in a report that flows from an investigation into the service that followed a complaint made by the Independent Living Resource Centre (ILRC) in 2016.

The city says it takes ILRC complaints very seriously.

The report details 19 recommendations into how Winnipeg can improve its system. Some of them include:

Expand its eligibility criteria

Create an extensive user guide

Revisit its approach to “no show” charges

Better communicate how its complaint process is handled

Change the membership of the appeal hearing body

Acting Ombudsman Marc Cormier called the analysis a “significant investigation.”

The report says approximately 7,500 people use the Transit-Plus service in Winnipeg.

The ombudsman said the city accepted all 19 recommendations and changes have already begun, as the city has begun creating a user guide.