January 8, 2019 11:41 pm
Updated: January 9, 2019 12:29 am

Suspicious packages sent to as many as 14 diplomatic missions in Australia: police, media

By Staff Reuters

Fire crews are seen outside the Indian Consulate on St Kilda Road in Melbourne, Australia, January 9, 2019.

AAP Image/Kaitlyn Offer/via REUTERS
Police in Australia said on Wednesday they are investigating several suspicious packages sent to embassies and consulates, which media reports and other officials said included the U.S. and British missions, in the cities of Melbourne and Canberra.

There were no immediate reports of any harm to staff.

“The packages are being examined by attending emergency services,” the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a short statement without providing further details.

“The circumstances surrounding the incidents are being investigated,” the statement said.

Hazmat and fire crews work outside the Indian and French Consulate in Melbourne, Australia Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

Kaitlyn Offer/AAP Image via AP

Police did not identify any of the embassies or consulates involved, although the Australian newspaper reported that missions affected included the United Kingdom, New Zealand, India, Japan, Pakistan, South Korea, Germany, Greece, Spain, Seychelles, Switzerland, Croatia and Egypt.

Officials at the U.S. and British consulates separately confirmed suspicious packages had been received.

“We handled the package according to our standard procedures and in close coordination with local authorities … who are investigating the incident,” a spokesman for the U.S. Consulate said.

Australian media reported earlier that packages were sent to at least nine international missions in Melbourne, Australia‘s second-largest city, including the British, German, Swiss and Indian embassies.

Images taken by 9News showed firefighters and paramedics attending the Indian and U.S. missions in Melbourne.

