Markham high school teacher charged with 2 counts of sexual assault

A 36-year-old high school teacher employed by York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) has been charged with two counts of sexual assault following a police investigation.

Anthony Ganuelas of Markham will face two counts of sexual assault when he makes his first court appearance in Newmarket on the Jan. 23.

The accused is alleged to have committed the assaults at holiday parties, a year apart.

York Regional Police Special Victims Unit say their investigation began on Dec. 22 after a victim came forward, reporting they had been sexually assaulted.

Investigators found a second victim in their investigation who claimed to have been assaulted by Ganuelas at a 2017 party, also in December.

YCDSB has confirmed that Ganuelas was in their employ and in a statement confirmed he has “been removed from his teaching assignment, as per board practice and put on administrative leave.”

Ganuelas teaches computer science at St. Theresa of Lisieux Catholic High School in Richmond Hill.

Anyone with information on this or any other alleged sexual assault is asked to contact the York Regional Police Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or call Crime Stoppers.