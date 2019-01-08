B.C. health minister teases further details about second hospital for Surrey

Health Minister Adrian Dix says he’ll have more to say “soon” about a second hospital for Surrey.

Dix was asked at a news conference Tuesday about the status of a second hospital for Surrey, originally announced in December 2017.

He says the concept plan is now being overseen by the new president and CEO of Fraser Health, Dr. Victoria Lee.

Surrey’s previous mayor Linda Hepner said months ago Cloverdale would be an ideal location for the hospital.

Dix also announced funding to improve care for seniors in the Fraser Health region.

People in Delta, Langley and Surrey will benefit from the $12.8-million increase.

The money will go toward upping staffing levels at residential care homes, ensuring seniors get more hours of direct care. Funds will also go toward increasing the volume of MRIs in the Fraser Health region.