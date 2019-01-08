Crime
January 8, 2019 4:10 pm

North Carolina inmates awarded for rushing to aid supervisor who suffered stroke

By The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: "I mean, it was just more of a natural instinct, seeing somebody that I consider a friend, down," one inmate said.

A A

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office honored three inmates after they helped their supervisor having a stroke Wednesday, according to WECT.

Roy William Smith, Rosendo Morales-Sanchez and Franklin Edens Jr were picking up trash along a road when their supervisor, James Smith, collapsed.

READ MORE: Man revives lifeless newborn puppy with mouth-to-mouth

Edens realized Smith was experiencing a medical emergency when he was having trouble answering questions.

The inmates stayed with Smith until emergency officials arrived.

READ MORE: Inmate dies at Edmonton Institution on New Year’s Eve

“If that was my father laying beside the road, I would want somebody to help him instead of running off,” Roy Smith said.

Doctors at Duke University Hospital diagnosed James Smith with a stroke. He is recovering.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Chain Gang Supervisor
Franklin Edens Jr
Hero Inmates
inmate supervisor saved
Inmates Save Supervisor
James Smith
James Smith saved
news
North Carolina
prisoner supervisor saved
Prisoners Save Supervisor
Rosendo Morales-Sanchez
Roy William Smith

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.