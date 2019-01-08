North Carolina inmates awarded for rushing to aid supervisor who suffered stroke

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office honored three inmates after they helped their supervisor having a stroke Wednesday, according to WECT.

Roy William Smith, Rosendo Morales-Sanchez and Franklin Edens Jr were picking up trash along a road when their supervisor, James Smith, collapsed.

Edens realized Smith was experiencing a medical emergency when he was having trouble answering questions.

The inmates stayed with Smith until emergency officials arrived.

“If that was my father laying beside the road, I would want somebody to help him instead of running off,” Roy Smith said.

Doctors at Duke University Hospital diagnosed James Smith with a stroke. He is recovering.