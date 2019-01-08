North Carolina inmates awarded for rushing to aid supervisor who suffered stroke
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office honored three inmates after they helped their supervisor having a stroke Wednesday, according to WECT.
Roy William Smith, Rosendo Morales-Sanchez and Franklin Edens Jr were picking up trash along a road when their supervisor, James Smith, collapsed.
READ MORE: Man revives lifeless newborn puppy with mouth-to-mouth
Edens realized Smith was experiencing a medical emergency when he was having trouble answering questions.
The inmates stayed with Smith until emergency officials arrived.
READ MORE: Inmate dies at Edmonton Institution on New Year’s Eve
“If that was my father laying beside the road, I would want somebody to help him instead of running off,” Roy Smith said.
Doctors at Duke University Hospital diagnosed James Smith with a stroke. He is recovering.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.