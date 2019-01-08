Fundraiser for Vernon hospital collects $350,000

CL: Jodi Manchee, a registered nurse in an operating room, with an anaesthesia machine.

Two new anaesthetic machines will be purchased for Vernon Jubilee Hospital following a highly successful fundraiser.

This week, the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation announced that its annual Light A Bulb fundraiser for 2018 brought it $350,284, well exceeding its goal of $275,000. According to organizers, the 2018 total was the highest amount raised in the 31-year history of the campaign.

“We are completely blown away by the response this year and want to sincerely thank each and every one who contributed to Light A Bulb,” said Kevin Arbuckle, 2018 Light A Bulb campaign chair. “You have brought us closer to completing this important campaign and improving timely access to surgery for thousands of people throughout the North Okanagan.

“Through your generosity, we will be able to purchase two new anaesthetic machines. This is a major accomplishment.”

According to campaign organizers, the funds will purchase state-of-the-art anaesthesia machines at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. This is a part of VJH Foundation’s larger campaign, Operation: Surgical Care for Life, which is raising $3.6 million to equip an additional operating room, purchase six anaesthetic machines and a new urology table with real-time imaging.

The foundation says the larger campaign will give VJH surgeons the ability to perform more surgeries, ultimately reducing wait times and improving patient outcomes.

The Light A Bulb campaign began 31 years ago when VJH board member Daphne Thuillier spearheaded an effort to raise funds for a heart monitoring system for the ICU and emergency departments. Part of the fundraising campaign included a Light A Bulb promotion, where a $20 gift would light a bulb on a tree outside the hospital.

Since then, more than $5 million has been raised for health care in the North Okanagan.