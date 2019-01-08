Moose Jaw’s Wing in the New Year initiative provides 87 people with safe rides home

Eighty-seven people used Moose Jaw transit during the city’s annual Wing in the New Year, an initiative from SGI and the city.

People were allowed to ride Moose Jaw transit for free from 7:55 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 3:13 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“The City of Moose Jaw thanks everyone who chose a safe ride home on New Year’s,” said Mayor Fraser Tolmie.

“We’re happy to partner with SGI on this valuable service that makes Moose Jaw a safer community.”

The 87 riders brought Wing in the New Year’s numbers to 50 more than the year before.

“The Moose Jaw Police Service is thrilled to see the increase in people using the free transportation service provided by SGI and the City of Moose Jaw,” said Sgt. Kevin Pilsworth.

“This program definitely helps keep our roads safer.”

It was the 30th year that SGI and the City of Moose Jaw teamed up for Wing in the New Year to offer people safe rides home during new year celebrations.