Man threatens bystanders with air rifle: Kingston police

Kingston police have arrested a man they claim threatened several bystanders with an air rifle.

On the evening of Jan. 7, police were called to a Compton Street address because a man was reportedly pointing and firing a rifle from the second story of a home.

READ MORE: Airgun causes hold and secure at Kingston adult high school

According to Kingston police, witnesses said they heard loud popping sounds as the accused pointed his firearm and yelled profanities and threats from a window.

When officers arrived, police say the man was initially uncooperative but eventually threw the rifle out the window. Police determined the weapon was an air gun.

Police say they arrested the man without incident.

The 19-year-old Kingston man was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and pointing a firearm.