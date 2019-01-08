Crime
January 8, 2019 12:17 pm
Updated: January 8, 2019 12:49 pm

16-year-old boy arrested for bringing gun to school, Toronto police say

By Web Coordinator  Global News

Toronto police arrested a 16-year-old Tuesday morning after he allegedly brought a gun to school.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly brought a gun to school Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were called to a school in the area of Silverview and Bowerbank drives in North York around 11 a.m. after someone reported seeing a gun.

READ MORE: Man drives into Toronto Porsche dealership after breakup with girlfriend: police

Officers say they arrived on the scene, located the teen — who allegedly had the gun in his backpack — and arrested him.

Police later said the gun was a replica handgun.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word as to whether any charges have been laid.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bowerbank Drive
Crime
North York
Silverview Drive
teen brings gun to school
teen brings gun to school Toronto
Toronto
Toronto crime
Toronto Gun Seized
Toronto gun violence
Toronto Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.