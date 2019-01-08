16-year-old boy arrested for bringing gun to school, Toronto police say
A A
Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly brought a gun to school Tuesday morning.
Police said officers were called to a school in the area of Silverview and Bowerbank drives in North York around 11 a.m. after someone reported seeing a gun.
READ MORE: Man drives into Toronto Porsche dealership after breakup with girlfriend: police
Officers say they arrived on the scene, located the teen — who allegedly had the gun in his backpack — and arrested him.
Police later said the gun was a replica handgun.
No injuries were reported.
There is no word as to whether any charges have been laid.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.