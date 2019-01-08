16-year-old boy arrested for bringing gun to school, Toronto police say

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly brought a gun to school Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were called to a school in the area of Silverview and Bowerbank drives in North York around 11 a.m. after someone reported seeing a gun.

Officers say they arrived on the scene, located the teen — who allegedly had the gun in his backpack — and arrested him.

Police later said the gun was a replica handgun.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word as to whether any charges have been laid.

Investigation is on-going. The handgun seized is a replica handgun. #GO44189 ^js — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 8, 2019

Person with a gun #GO44189

Silverview Dr/Bowerbank Dr

-information that a boy has gun in backpack

-police arrive on scene boy is located, and handgun is seized

-boy in police custody ^js — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 8, 2019