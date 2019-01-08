Nexus application for Canadians put on hold amid U.S. government shutdown

As the U.S. government shutdown trickles into its third week, Canadians hoping to receive a Nexus card remain out of luck.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers who review applications on the American side are off work until the shutdown ends as their jobs are considered a “non-essential service.”

There are two parts of the application process Canadians must go through — Canada’s portion, which is still open, and the U.S. side, which is shut down indefinitely.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) took to Twitter on Monday to warn travellers that the partial shutdown, which started Dec. 21, may impact your Nexus enrolment.

Contact the enrolment centre to confirm your appointment. Some locations are completing the Canadian portion of the interview. When the U.S. government shutdown has ended, you will need to reschedule your interview with U.S. CBP. https://t.co/OofkTMXivn pic.twitter.com/fERPCGTPGf — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) January 7, 2019

According to a Canadian Nexus representative, “nothing will be done until they [CBP officers] get back to work,” so Canadians hoping to apply for the quick pass, essentially have to wait it out.

The CBSA website states that Nexus enrolment centres are still open in Canada and “select locations are completing the Canadian portion of the enrolment process.” Some enrolment centres are closed down in Canada due to the shutdown.

! The NEXUS enrolment centre at #Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) is currently closed due to the United States government shutdown. All appointments have been cancelled. Please call ahead to confirm your appointment. pic.twitter.com/h6B9xtow5O — Border Services NOR (@cbsanor) January 4, 2019

The CBSA added that when the U.S. government shutdown ends, applicants will need to reschedule the interview with the CBP to finalize the process.

The Nexus pass lasts five years and gives “low risk” Canadian and American passholders a means to speed up border crossings.

Some travellers applying or renewing their Nexus passes took to Twitter to express their frustration over the shutdown.

Never thought the U.S. federal government shutdown would affect me until I got phone call cancelling @TheBabyMatthew's NEXUS card interview on the weekend. Guy was apologetic & said he had no idea when things would be back to normal. — Dixon Tam (@DixonTam) December 31, 2018

My girlfriend can’t renew her nexus because of the US government shutdown…. Trump’s incompetence is far-reaching 😂 — Erik Fleming (@flemdog7) January 6, 2019

FINALLY got my act together and submitted my Nexus application. Just in time for the US government shut down. I'm the worst. pic.twitter.com/MsfW5eorbR — Melanie (@MelanieBDub) January 4, 2019

Got an email today that the NEXUS appointment scheduled for tomorrow after a 4 month wait – has been postponed. Why? The partial government shutdown in the US. Sigh. 😕 — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) January 4, 2019