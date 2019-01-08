Nexus application for Canadians put on hold amid U.S. government shutdown
As the U.S. government shutdown trickles into its third week, Canadians hoping to receive a Nexus card remain out of luck.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers who review applications on the American side are off work until the shutdown ends as their jobs are considered a “non-essential service.”
READ MORE: Canadians warned about U.S. travel delays as TSA agents call in sick amid shutdown
There are two parts of the application process Canadians must go through — Canada’s portion, which is still open, and the U.S. side, which is shut down indefinitely.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) took to Twitter on Monday to warn travellers that the partial shutdown, which started Dec. 21, may impact your Nexus enrolment.
According to a Canadian Nexus representative, “nothing will be done until they [CBP officers] get back to work,” so Canadians hoping to apply for the quick pass, essentially have to wait it out.
The CBSA website states that Nexus enrolment centres are still open in Canada and “select locations are completing the Canadian portion of the enrolment process.” Some enrolment centres are closed down in Canada due to the shutdown.
The CBSA added that when the U.S. government shutdown ends, applicants will need to reschedule the interview with the CBP to finalize the process.
WATCH: Travelers warned about Nexus fast track websites
The Nexus pass lasts five years and gives “low risk” Canadian and American passholders a means to speed up border crossings.
Some travellers applying or renewing their Nexus passes took to Twitter to express their frustration over the shutdown.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.