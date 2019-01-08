Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with Jake Thomas

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms Canadian defensive tackle Jake Thomas to a one-year contract extension.

Thomas recorded 92 defensive tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and a single interception over seven seasons with the Bombers.

He has played 119 games for the club over the course of his career, with 25 starts. Last year, Thomas had three sacks, 17 defensive tackles and two forced fumbles, playing in all 18 games.

Thomas calls Winnipeg a “second home”, and said he’s excited for the 2019 season.

“This will be my eighth year there — I love the city, my wife loves the city,” he said.

“There’s so many great people in the province, it really reminds me of the East Coast — people are very genuine.”

Thomas was drafted 29th overall by the Bombers in the 2012 CFL draft. He said he’s excited for another shot at a Grey Cup run with the team.

“There’s only one real reason to play football and that’s to win championships, so I couldn’t imagine winning a championship anywhere else,” Thomas said.

“The last few years we’ve been taking a lot of steps forward and hopefully this year can be that final step.”