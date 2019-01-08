Ruptured fuel tank closes one lane of Hwy. 401 west of London

One lane of Highway 401 is closed after a fuel tank ruptured west of London on Monday night.

Provincial police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent around 9 p.m.

According to police, a tractor-trailer was travelling west near Bloomfield Road when it struck something that ruptured its fuel tank.

The Ministry of Environment is coordinating a cleanup of the fuel, officers said.

As a result, the right westbound lane of the 401 is currently closed between Bloomfield Road and Queens Line. It’s unclear when that lane will reopen. Police are urging motorists to slow down and travel cautiously through the area.

No one was hurt in the incident and police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.