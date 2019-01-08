Alberta rallies to show support for anti-LNG pipeline protests in B.C.

Amid rising tensions in northern B.C. — where Indigenous protesters are preventing a pipeline company from accessing an area it plans to work in — rallies have been planned for Calgary and Edmonton on Tuesday to show solidarity with members of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

The pipeline would carry liquid natural gas (LNG) from B.C.’s Peace River region to the northern Pacific coast.

“We are responding to and echoing a call on all people of conscience to act in solidarity through an international day of action on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019,” read a post on the Climate Justice Edmonton Facebook page. The group is organizing the rally in Alberta’s capital, along with a group called Indigenous Climate Action.

On Monday evening, the RCMP said it had arrested 14 people for allegedly violating the conditions of an interim court injunction issued last month that requires the removal of a blockade to a forest service road in northern British Columbia.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest 14 at anti-pipeline protest in northern B.C.

The injunction gave protesters 72 hours to remove obstructions after they set up a camp and a checkpoint near Houston, B.C. The obstructions were keeping Coastal Gaslink Pipeline Ltd. — a subsidiary of Calgary-based TransCanada Corp. — from working in the area.

RCMP said officers arrived at the blockade late Monday morning and that they entered several hours later, after a meeting between the pipeline company and elders failed to produce a resolution.

WATCH BELOW: (Aired Jan. 6, 2019): A large number of officers have arrived in Smithers and Houston ahead of the anticipated removal of an anti-LNG pipeline camp. Tanya Beja reports.

“The RCMP’s ultimatum, to allow TransCanada access to unceded Wet’suwet’en territory or face police invasion, is an act of war,” organizers of Tuesday’s Edmonton rally wrote in a Facebook post.

“Despite the lip service given to ‘Truth and Reconciliation,’ Canada is now attempting to do what it has always done — criminalize and use violence against Indigenous people so that their unceded homelands can be exploited for profit.

“We are now preparing for a protracted struggle.”

In addition to the Edmonton rally, a demonstration is also planned for Tuesday in Calgary outside TransCanada’s headquarters. That protest is being organized by a group called Calgary Social Change.

In Calgary, protesters are expected to gather at around 12 p.m. at 1 Street S.W.

READ MORE: B.C. First Nations groups say RCMP crackdown on anti-pipeline camp imminent

In a news release issued on Sunday, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said all five Wet’suwet’en clans oppose the construction of oil and gas pipelines in their territory.

The pipeline that Coastal GasLink wants to build would carry natural gas from the Dawson Creek area to Kitimat.

According to the company, it has agreements in place with all First Nations along the route for LNG Canada’s $40-billion liquefied natural gas project in Kitimat.

However, The Canadian Press reports that demonstrators argue Wet’suwet’en house chiefs — who are hereditary rather than elected — have not given consent.

–With files from Global News’ Amy Judd and The Canadian Press