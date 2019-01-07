Georgia woman claims ex-husband exhumed dead son’s body, brought it to Kentucky without permission

A woman in Macon, Ga., has found herself at the centre of a bizarre custody battle.

Carin Manusuthakis claims her ex-husband exhumed the body of her dead son without her permission and brought it to Hawesville, Ky., where it is being kept in the garage of a county magistrate who is also the boy’s grandfather.

Kentucky State Police confirmed to local media that the body was exhumed on Dec. 21.

It was transported to a local funeral home, where the boy’s father picked it up, 14 News reports.

Police say Steven Newton brought the body to his father’s home in Hawesville, which is about an eight-hour drive from Macon.

“I want him back where he belongs,” Manusuthakis told 14 News.

“There was no reason to disturb him. That’s just terrible — you don’t do that.”

Police in Kentucky and Georgia are investigating Manusuthakis’ claims that the permits to exhume the body were obtained fraudulently.

“Eighteen years of working in service work like this, I have never experienced a complaint or call like this,” public affairs officer Corey King said, calling the case “uncharted.”

Manusuthakis said her son Wesley Newton, who died shortly after birth, has been buried in Macon for nearly three decades.

“Why would anyone do this?” she asked.

“This child has been buried for 27 years, resting peacefully in a cemetery buried with other family members.”