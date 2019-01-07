Snow, rain on the way to New Brunswick on Tuesday evening

Environment Canada says New Brunswickers should expect a “significant” amount of snowfall on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

The federal agency says that light snow will begin over western New Brunswick near noon on Tuesday before slowly spreading eastward during the afternoon and evening.

Snowfall is expected to increase in intensity overnight and into Wednesday morning, although the Fundy coast and southeastern New Brunswick could see the snow change to rain on Wednesday.

By Wednesday morning, southern New Brunswick is expected to see snowfall totals of more than 10 centimetres, with lesser amounts to the north and west.

However, in areas where snow does not change to rain, totals could exceed 15 centimetres, with even more possible on Thursday.

Either way, it’s a good idea to be prepared for the possibility of a messy commute home on Tuesday.