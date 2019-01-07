Song on radio ‘kickstarts’ $639 speeding ticket for Manitoba driver

A Manitoba motorist with an ear for hard rock has his musical taste to thank for a speeding ticket.

RCMP pulled the driver over after he was clocked doing 145 kms/hr in a 100 zone.

This driver’s excuse for going 145kmh? Kickstart my Heart by Mötley Crüe was on the radio. Funny enough, our officer knew he was telling the truth, since he was also listening to it – just at a slower & safer speed. Fined $639. #noexcuses #rcmpmb #AlwaysGotTheCopsComingAfterMe pic.twitter.com/S4pDJUFRve — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 7, 2019

RCMP shared good-natured tweets through 2018 in an effort to raise awareness about driving behaviour, a campaign that appears have continued.

They also used social media in an effort to clamp down on dangerous driving leading up to the holiday season, inviting motorists to ID hot spots for speeders via Facebook and Twitter.

“A lot regular spots we were contacted about included highways 1, 3, 10, 16, and 59,” said RCMP Media Relations Officer Tara Seel.

-With files from Corey Callaghan