Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price won’t play in NHL All-Star Game

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price won’t be playing in the upcoming NHL All-Star Game.

The team made the announcement Monday, citing health reasons to explain why the star player would not participate in the competition.

“Carey has had a nagging injury for some time, and we want to make sure to have him healthy and rested for the second half of the season,” general manager Marc Bergevin said in a statement.

The 31-year-old was unable to play for three games in late December due to a lower-body injury. He returned to the lineup last week.

Price was expected to represent the Habs on Jan. 26, but team management said he agrees with sitting out this year’s game.

“Carey is honoured to once again have been named to the NHL All-Star Game, and he is on board with the club’s decision,” said Bergevin.