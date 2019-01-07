3 charged after alleged Best Buy theft leads to wild police chase in Dartmouth

Halifax police have charged one woman and two men in relation to an alleged robbery at an electronics store this weekend.

Police say they responded to a report of a theft at the Best Buy at 119 Gale Terrace in Dartmouth, N.S., at approximately 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

A police vehicle and two civilian vehicles were struck after the suspects involved in the alleged theft fled from officers in a car, according to police.

READ MORE: Halifax man charged in phone repair shop break and enter, police still looking for 2nd suspect

Police say that the vehicle struck a parked car and then hit a marked police vehicle head-on as the suspects attempted to flee.

There were no injuries, but the chase was called off after the suspects’ vehicle allegedly struck the police car.

Police say the vehicle then headed onto Waverley Road where, at approximately 3:45 p.m., it hit a car with a woman and two children inside. The woman and children sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

READ MORE: Dartmouth gas station robbery suspect arrested after police spot stolen vehicle

The three occupants of the vehicle then escaped on foot, police say, but were pursued by a police service dog and eventually arrested by RCMP and members of the Halifax police in the 0-100 block of Rolling Hills Drive.

Courtney Lynn Shea of Dartmouth, 33, has been charged with one count each of theft and possession under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and flight from police as well as two counts each of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and assaulting police.

Kevin Charles Purcell, 38, of Beaverbank, N.S., was charged with one count of theft and possession under $5,000.

WATCH: Rash of crimes kick off 2019 in Toronto

Stephen Andrew Coleman, 29, of Halifax, was charged with one count each of theft and possession under $5,000, resisting arrest and breach of a recognizance.

All three suspects were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.