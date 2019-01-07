Montrealer charged with inciting hatred against Jewish community has new bail conditions

A Montreal man who was charged with inciting hate and uttering threats against Jewish people is now prohibited to be on the grounds of Jewish synagogues and schools.

“There are some conditions that were added because we wanted to reassure the people that were targeted by the threats Mr. Gosselin made,” said Diane Mulinda, the Crown prosecutor.

On Oct. 26, Robert Gosselin, 55, was arrested for threatening to cause death and bodily harm after anti-Semetic posts were written on the Journal de Montréal’s Facebook page.

His case was delayed multiple times since he was first arrested and released on $500 bail.

The Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie resident is not allowed to possess firearms or use social media and has to report to a mental health specialist.

Monday, additional bail conditions were imposed, including that he must stay away from Jewish synagogues and schools.

“There was a lot of concern within the community that these conditions had not been imposed from the beginning,” said David Ouellette, director of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) director.

“It is something that the Centre for Jewish Affairs, through its legal council, had conveyed to the prosecutor. Therefore we’re very satisfied that these new conditions have been imposed.”

The judge also expressed his concerns about the delays in Gosselin’s case, but ultimately accepted his lawyer’s request for the hearing to be pushed back until March 4.