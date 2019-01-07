Kingston Chamber of Commerce names new executive director

After months of being without an executive director, the Kingston Chamber of Commerce has chosen Karen Cross for the organization’s top spot.

“On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome Karen Cross as the new executive director,” said Melody Knott, chair of the board, in a news release. “This year has been a year of transition for the chamber and we are excited to have Karen join the team in January and move the strategic plan forward.”

READ MORE: Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce CEO steps down

In late July of last year, former executive director Martin Sherris left the post suddenly and without much explanation for his departure. The organization was being run in the interim by former city councillor Laura Turner, who will be turning over the reins to Cross in mid-January.

According to Cross’s LinkedIn page, before accepting the position in Kingston, she worked in marketing at OLG for 13 years.

She also listed The Great Waterway and St. Lawrence College as previous employers.

According to Knott, Cross “has had tremendous success in her previous roles.”

Welcome Karen Cross at the new Executive Director of the @ChamberYGK! Karen brings a wealth of experience in strategic and operational leadership, including change management, partnership and sponsorship development, member services and professional development.#YGK — Jennifer Baker (@JenniferBakerCo) January 7, 2019

Cross will officially start as executive director for the Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 14.