Dark Poutine podcast recap: Where is Michael Dunahee?

In this week’s episode of the Dark Poutine podcast, we look at the disappearance of Michael Dunahee.

In Victoria, B.C., on March 24, 1991, Crystal and Bruce Dunahee were worried when their four-year-old son Michael Wayne Dunahee went missing without a trace from a playground in broad daylight.

The Dunahees were metres away from Michael and had only looked away for a few minutes when Michael disappeared. He has not been seen since.

For the last 28 years, the Dunahee family, with the help of Victoria police, continues to do what they can to keep hope alive in what has become one of the most well-known missing person cases in Canadian history.

READ MORE: Victoria police quiet on missing-boy development

