January 7, 2019 10:56 am

Potential threat made towards Prince Albert, Sask. high school

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police said a potential threat was made on social media towards Carlton Comprehensive Public High School.

A possible threat towards a Prince Albert, Sask., high school is under investigation.

Prince Albert police said a potential threat was made Sunday evening on social media towards Carlton Comprehensive Public High School.

Police said they have been actively investigating since the threat was reported.

No arrests have been made and police said they are still trying to determine if there is any cause for concern.

Officials said the public will see police engaged in high visibility security while the investigation continues.

Anyone seeing suspicious activity is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.

