Fredericton fire marshal warns about dangers of carbon monoxide exposure

Fire officials in Fredericton are reminding New Brunskwickers about the hazards of carbon monoxide poisonings after last year’s fatalities.

Two people in the Acadian Peninsula died from carbon monoxide poisoning in January 2017 after running a generator outside their home during an extended power outage caused by an ice storm.

READ MORE: 2 dead, 2 in hospital in wake of devastating New Brunswick ice storm

Fire Marshal Michael Lewis says he is concerned about recent power outages caused by extreme storms. This increases the use of generators as a popular option for back-up energy.

“In less than seven minutes in a standard size well ventilated apartment, a 3,000 watt or a three kilowatt generator can produce fatal levels of carbon monoxide,” said Lewis.

Carbon monoxide is known as the silent killer. The gas has no odor, taste or color and power generators are the largest contributor for carbon monoxide incidents.

Lewis says generators need to be kept a safe distance away from houses or apartments to ensure there’s adequate space for harmful gases to dissolve.

The safe distance to place a generator varies based on a few factors, such as wind and air circulation. Lewis recently ran controlled tests in Fredericton to see how long it takes for carbon monoxide to pose a health threat.

“We had an instance where a generator was placed about 15 feet away from a home and the exhaust was pointed towards the home and even that was sufficient enough to get considerable concentrations of carbon monoxide inside the home,” he said.

WATCH: Close call leads to demand for more carbon monoxide education in New Brunswick

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell says breathing in carbon monoxide reduces your body’s ability to carry oxygen in your blood. Fatality is common with carbon monoxide poisoning and it can also cause long-term effects on the brain and heart.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can include headache, dizziness, vomiting and nausea.

“You really need to go outside right away when you’re having those symptoms and you really should call 911 or go to a hospital,” said Russell

Lewis says having a carbon monoxide alarm is important for early detection of the harmful gas.

“Carbon monoxide alarms are not the best protection, they are they only protection. There is no other factor that we are able to use to determine that an environment is free of carbon monoxide,” said Lewis.

Carbon monoxide poisonings occur every year in Canada. It is advised to never use generators or barbecues indoors, including open garages.