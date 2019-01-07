Hamilton woman in hospital after home invasion: police

A Hamilton woman in her 40s has been rushed to hospital after a home invasion in the city’s east end.

Police were called to a one-storey home at 50 Graham Ave. N. just after midnight.

Reports from the scene indicate the victim was being treated for injuries to her head and face.

Several suspects, who were reportedly armed, are said to have fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.