Hamilton police investigating home invasion on West Mountain

Hamilton police are investigating a home invasion on the West Mountain.

Police say three men, armed with a firearm, entered a home in the Upper Paradise and Rymal roads area around 6 a.m. Thursday and demanded property from the residents.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot and were last seen running east on Amore Boulevard.

The victims were not injured and Hamilton Police believe the attack was targeted.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

Hamilton Police investigate an overnight home invasion on the West Mountain. #HamOnt https://t.co/6fBnlhlfoq pic.twitter.com/wPrU4qh2H5 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 21, 2018