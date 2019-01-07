Potential for freezing rain, ice pellets in London-area Monday morning: Environment Canada

The Monday morning commute may be a little icy for some parts of southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of the region including London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County.

RELATED: Winter is coming: 2nd blast of snow and frigid temperatures in the forecast

The agency says the region could see periods of light snow or ice pellets. There’s also the potential for brief freezing rain.

Even though the freezing rain would likely be light, forecasters are still urging drivers to use caution as it may make untreated roads slippery.

To see the latest radar imagery for the London-area, click here.