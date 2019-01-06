Winnipeg police assisted by Air1 helicopter in making late-December arrests

With the help of Winnipeg police’s helicopter, Air 1, police were able to make multiple arrests as 2018 came to a close.

On Dec 30, police arrested 33-year old Blaine Lindsey Malcolm of Ebb and Flow First Nation after he allegedly stole a pickup truck.

Officers saw the vehicle on Charleswood Road at Rannock Avenue around 11:03 pm. After running the plates, officers discovered that they had been stolen from a different vehicle.

When police started to follow the truck, however, it immediately sped away.

Officers continued their chase and attempted to block the vehicle in the parking lot at Westdale Junior High School, but the driver got onto the sidewalk and got away.

Air1 located the vehicle on Brownell Bay, police said, and continued tracking it along Roblin Boulevard, Perimeter Highway as well as Portage Avenue all while it was speeding.

The driver later turned onto Ness Avenue, where officers deployed a tire deflation device — or Stop Stick — in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle became stuck on Kenaston Boulevard and the driver fled on foot.

Air1 tracked the driver as he attempted to hide on the patio of a residential suite, where he was then arrested by ground units.

Malcolm has been charged with:

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

Operation of a Conveyance While Prohibited

Possession of Scheduled Substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice

He was also processed on outstanding arrest warrants for charges that included:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Fail to Attend Court – Recognizance

Fail to Comply Probation Order

Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice (x3)

Assault

Malcolm was detained in custody.

Later on the evening of Dec. 30, around 11:48 p.m., police saw another stolen vehicle speeding in the area of Arlington Street and Dufferin Avenue.

The vehicle had also failed to stop for several red lights and stop signs.

Police attempted to follow the vehicle from a distance but dropped back when Air 1 began tracking the vehicle.

Officers on the ground deployed the Stop Stick and the stolen vehicle came to a halt in the area of Notre Dame Avenue and Worth Street, before the driver fled on foot.

Once again, Air 1 tracked the driver and coordinated with ground units and the man was taken into custody.

The vehicle was found to have been stolen from the Bridgwater Trails area between the evening of December 24 and the morning of December 25, after the keys to the vehicle were left inside another vehicle that had also been the target of a break-in.

Ronto Antonio Baptiste of Winnipeg, 22, has been charged with:

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice (x4)

Drive suspended/while disqualified (Highway Traffic Act)

He was detained in custody.

On Dec. 31, police received a tip that a suspect wanted for numerous armed robberies was leaving Erin Street.

Air 1 quickly got to the area before ground units could arrive and spotted two men leaving in a taxi.

The vehicle was tracked to a rear lane between Agnes Street and McGee Street, where officers attempted a traffic stop.

One of the passengers immediately fled from the taxi and was tracked by Air 1 as he ran and attempted to evade officers.

After maintaining visual contact and coordinating with ground units, the passenger was taken into custody in the area of Portage Avenue and Langside Street.

A search of the man later revealed a small amount of cocaine (.61 grams).

The other passenger was released without any charges.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit continued with the investigation and believe the suspect is responsible for numerous armed robberies that occurred across the city of Winnipeg over the month of December, 2018. During many incidents, a firearm was used.

Travis Freddie Ducharme, 21, of Winnipeg, has been charged with:

Possession of Scheduled Substance – Cocaine

Armed Robbery using a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm (x9)

Armed Robbery using a Firearm (x3)

Robbery (x6)

Disguise with Intent (x10)

Possession of a Weapon (x10)

Pointing a Firearm (x2)

Use of Firearm During Commission of an Indictable Offence (x5)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (x5)

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Theft Under $5000 (x3)

Fraud Under $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (x2)

He was also processed on outstanding arrest warrants for charges that include:

Break Enter & Theft – Place

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Driving While Disqualified

Theft of Motor Vehicle (x2)

Theft Under $5000 (x2)

Theft Under $5000 (x9)

Fraud Under $5000 (x2)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (x2)

Ducharme was detained in custody.