Icy conditions near Powerview-Pine Falls cause fatal accident: RCMP
RCMP in Manitoba believe icy conditions led to a crash that killed a 54-year-old woman from Beausejour.
Police say the woman was the only occupant of the vehicle that collided with another on Friday afternoon on a provincial road north of Powerview-Pine Falls.
Three people in the other vehicle were injured, including a 60-year-old woman who was in life-threatening condition on Saturday.
Police say everyone was wearing seatbelts and that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
